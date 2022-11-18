10 million in Ukraine without power after Russia strikes: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 10 million people across the war-torn country have been left without electricity following a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes.

In his night video address to the nation on Thursday, the President said: "Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity. Most of them are in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy and Kiev regions. We are doing everything to normalise the supply."

Zelensky went on to say that dozens of people were injured as a result of a missile attack on Thursday in Dnipro, adding that "everyone is being provided with aid".