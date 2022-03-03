10-year High: Ukraine crisis pushes crude price close to $120 a barrel

Crude oil prices have surged by nearly 20 per cent in the last three days on fear of tight supplies.



The Brent-index crude oil prices rose by 4 per cent to $119.84 per barrel on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the Brent-indexed crude oil prices rose to over $111 per barrel. It had risen to $102 per barrel on Tuesday from Monday's $98 per barrel mark.



At present, Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil in the world. It is feared that sanctions against Russia will curtail global supplies and stifle growth.



On the other hand, India is a major crude oil importer, and for it, the price range is a cause of concern as it may add Rs 20 to Rs 22 to petrol and diesel selling prices if the OMCs decide to revise the current rates.