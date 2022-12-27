100 mn people displaced globally in 2022: UN

"The situation is also getting worse for migrants in Yemen, especially women, who are living in dire conditions in Yemen with little control over their lives," said Christa Rottensteiner, chief of the IOM mission in the country.



In Syria, war has now been upending lives for 11 years: nearly 5 million children born in Syria have never known the country at peace, UN News added.



More than 80,000 Syrians call the huge Za'atari camp in Jordan "home", and many of them may have to remain outside of their country for the foreseeable future.



"Prospects for return for the time being do not look promising," said Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR representative in the Jordanian capital Amman, in July. "We are not seeing an environment in Syria that would be conducive to returns."



Overall, Jordan hosts around 675,000 registered refugees from Syria, and most of them live in its towns and villages among local communities, with only 17 per cent living in the two main refugee camps, Za'atari and Azraq.



More than five years ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled their homes in Myanmar. Almost a million live in the vast Cox's Bazar camp across the border in neighboring Bangladesh.



In March, the UN launched its latest response plan, calling for more than $881 million for the refugees, and neighboring communities (more than half a million Bangladeshis), who are also highly reliant on aid.



UN refugee agency figures show that by December, more than 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees had been recorded across Europe.