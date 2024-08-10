100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack in Gaza City

At least 100 Palestinians were killed on Saturday, 10 August, by Israeli airstrikes at a school serving as a shelter for displaced people in Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, the country's medical and security sources said.

They told Xinhua that fatalities include women and children and were transferred to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Tabi'in School in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City while the displaced people in the school were performing the Fajr prayer, Xinhua news agency reported.