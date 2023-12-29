1,000 children amputated without anesthesia in Gaza: UN

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesa Albanese on Friday said that at least 1,000 children in Gaza have been amputated without anesthesia as Israel has blocked the entry of essential supplies, as per the media reports.

“The monstruosity of our century,” the UN Special Rapporteur wrote on X.

She said that Israel is bombing areas of Gaza it had designated as "safe".

“It is wiping out entire families, making countless children orphans & forcing countless men & women to survive their offspring,” she wrote.

She said that each story in Gaza is excruciating.