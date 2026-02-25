$100,000 H-1B fee proposal raises concerns amid US doctor shortage

A heated congressional hearing on America’s deepening physician shortage has opened a contentious debate over immigration policy — one that could have significant implications for Indian medical graduates aspiring to build careers in the United States.

At the centre of the discussion is a proposal to impose a $100,000 supplemental fee on new H-1B visas, a dramatic increase over current employer-paid processing costs. Lawmakers debated whether such a steep hike would discourage rural hospitals and underserved communities from hiring foreign-trained doctors at a time when the US healthcare workforce is under mounting strain.

The issue surfaced during a hearing of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee on expanding graduate medical education (GME) and strengthening rural healthcare delivery.

Congressman Adrian Smith warned that the country faces “a very real problem, a rapidly depleting health care workforce.” He cited projections that by 2037, the US could see a shortage of 187,000 physicians, with nearly half of all practising doctors expected to retire within the next decade.

The crisis is particularly acute in rural America. “Eighty-three million Americans live in an area with too few primary care physicians,” Smith noted, adding that only 2 per cent of residency positions are located in rural communities.

While lawmakers from both parties expressed support for expanding Medicare-funded residency slots, immigration policy quickly emerged as a flashpoint.