1,084 bodies discovered in Kiev region

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have discovered 1,084 bodies in the Kiev region, with a majority of them shot dead, a top police official said.



"The bodies have been examined by investigators and transported to forensic medical facilities. The victims are civilians who had no connection to territorial defence (forces) or to other military formations," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted Andrii Nabytov, head of the regional police, as saying in a televised broadcast on Friday night.



"The overwhelming majority, between 50 and 75 per cent, of the victims were killed by firearms: machine guns, sniper rifles, submachine guns, depending on the settlement. At present, more than 300 bodies of the victims have not been identified," he added.



Instead of waiting for information, Nabytov urged Ukrainians to provide details about friends and relatives who have disappeared or who have not been in touch with them since the war broke out on February 24.