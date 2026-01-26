13 dead, over 100 missing after ferry sinks in Philippines

Before dawn broke over the southern Philippines on Monday, tragedy unfolded at sea.

An inter-island ferry carrying more than 300 passengers and crew slipped beneath the waves off Basilan province, leaving at least 13 people dead and more than 100 still unaccounted for, authorities said.

The vessel had been sailing from Zamboanga City toward Jolo Island in Sulu province when it went down near Balukbaluk Island in the municipality of Hadji Muhtamad, according to the Philippine Coast Guard in Southwestern Mindanao, as reported by Xinhua.

As daylight crept in, rescue teams fanned out across the churning waters. Coast Guard units, navy vessels and nearby fishing boats pulled dozens of survivors to safety, while at least 13 bodies were recovered from the sea. Officials said 244 passengers had been rescued, though the final number of survivors was still being verified.