13 killed, 98 injured after passenger train derails in Mexico

Tragedy struck southern Mexico on Sunday as a passenger train coursing across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec derailed dramatically on a bridge near the town of Nizanda, claiming at least 13 lives and leaving 98 others injured.

The Interoceanic Train, carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members, was travelling from the Pacific port of Salina Cruz to Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf Coast when disaster unfolded. As the train rounded a bend in the rugged terrain of Oaxaca, several of its carriages lurched violently off the tracks, partially toppling and tilting down the edge of a cliff in a harrowing scene.

According to the secretariat of the Navy, five of the injured remain in serious condition. Most passengers were rushed to hospitals run by the Mexican Social Security Institute in Matías Romero and Salina Cruz, while others received treatment at IMSS-Wellbeing facilities in Juchitán and Ixtepec.