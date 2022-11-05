13 killed in Russia cafe fire
Thirteen people were killed and four others injured due to a fire in a cafe in Russia's western city of Kostroma on Saturday, local media reported.
A total of 250 people were evacuated due to the fire, which has been put out and was likely caused by fireworks a visitor set off in the cafe, Xinhua news agency quoted state-run TASS news as saying citing local emergency services.
The fire reached an area of 3,500 square meters, and the roof of the cafe also caved as a result.
Kostroma is located about 350 km northeast of Moscow.
