13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

One of the accounts was given by a former extra who worked on a film called "The Box" in 2015. She said Depardieu "put his hand under (her) dress" and "tried to get into (her) knickers." After she pushed him, he allegedly became "aggressive" and "tried to push my knickers to one side to finger (her)", 'Variety' reports, quoting 'Mediapart'.



The news website quoted "a member of the production team" who said the shoot of "The Box" had to be paused because "an extra said she had been a victim of Gerard Depardieu." The scene was eventually modified so that the extra was no longer standing alongside Depardieu, according to the anonymous production team member quoted by Mediapart.



An actor who worked on the film said she heard Depardieu "shouting that he could have who he wanted and that he didn't want her, that she was a 'fat pig'".