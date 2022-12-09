15 oil vessels blocked at Turkish Straits amid EU sanctions on Russian oil

Fifteen oil tankers were banned from passing through the Turkish Straits due to a lack of proper insurance amid the European sanctions on Russian oil, Turkey's maritime authority said.



The Protection and Indemnity (P&I) insurance of these ships is invalid due to the EU sanctions and such insurance cannot be compensated in the event of an accident, the Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs said on Thursday in a statement.



"Crude oil tankers that cannot offer valid P&I insurance are not allowed to pass through the Turkish Straits and this rule has been in effect since 2002," said the statement, adding it would continue to block the passage of oil tankers without appropriate insurance letters.