1,500 arrested in Brazil over capital riots

Lula and the heads of Congress and the Supreme Court said they "reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred" on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha has been removed from his post for 90 days by the Supreme Court after being accused of failing to prevent the riot and of being "painfully silent" in the face of the attack.



Rocha has apologised for the violence.



Heads of state around the world have also denounced the violence, with the leaders of the US, Canada and Mexico issuing a joint statement on Monday condemning "attacks on Brazil's democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power".



Late on Monday, President Joe Biden "conveyed the unwavering support of the US for Brazil's democracy" during a phone call with Lula, the White House said in a statement.



It added that the Brazilian leader had accepted Biden's invitation to visit Washington in early February.