151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addressed the nation live from the presidential office, saying Saturday's "tragedy and disaster should never have happened".



The President also announced a period of national mourning over the stampede.



Before addressing the nation, Yoon also presided over two successive emergency meetings, ordering officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the injured, the presidential office said.



The President also ordered officials to deploy emergency medical officials to Itaewon and secure emergency beds.



After presiding over an emergency meeting on the stampede, Yoon instructed officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident.



Separately, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to make utmost efforts to minimise damages.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on a visit to Europe, decided to return home in the wake of the accident, city officials said.



A total of 848 personnel, including 346 firefighters, were mobilised for the area.



As of early Sunday, some 270 missing reports were made in connection with the accident, the Seoul city government said.



Police said they are making utmost efforts in confirming the identity of the victims and then making contacts with their family members.



Police plan to launch an investigation soon into whether bars and clubs in the area were in compliance with safety regulations.



US President Joe Biden expressed his "deepest condolences".



"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of South Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, referring to first lady Jill Biden.



"The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital -- and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The US stands with South Korea during this tragic time," he added.