159 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

In addition, nine others were slightly injured by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the Israeli soldiers, including a female journalist who was shot in her face, while 68 suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by the soldiers.



Since May 2021, Beita village has witnessed almost daily clashes with Israeli soldiers in protest against establishing a settlement outpost on lands owned by the village's residents.



Beit Dajan village has seen weekly protests organised by Palestinian activists against the Israeli confiscation of lands and settlements' expansion in the West Bank.



According to the PRCS, at least three Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers near the city of Qalqilya during protests in a village east of the city.