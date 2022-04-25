16 injured after police chase in Texas

Sixteen people, including 15 migrants and a truck driver, were injured following a high-speed police chase in the US state of Texas, authorities said.



The truck driver lost control during the chase late Sunday from Medina County into Bexar County, leaving the truck to roll over several times, Xinhua news agency quoted Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown as saying.



Fifteen migrants were found in the truck, at least two of them in critical condition and flown to a San Antonio hospital by helicopter, said an ABC News report.