16 killed, over 100 injured in blast in Dhaka

The injured persons were rushed to DMCH, inspector Bacchu Mia of the DMCH police outpost told IANS.



The blast ripped through the seven-storey building, shattering the first two floors, besides damaging a passenger bus standing on the opposite side of the busy road.



The building houses several stores for sanitary products and household items. Eleven firefighting units are working on the spot to bring the situation under control.



The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.



This was the third blast in a week to claim innocent lives after explosions at an oxygen plant in Sitakunda and at another building on Mirpur Road in Dhaka.