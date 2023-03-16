17 people killed in Turkey floods

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that 17 people were killed due to heavy floods in the country's Black Sea region.



Erdogan said in a written message on Thursday that rescue operations continued in the region with the participation of a total of 4,644 personnel, 19 helicopters, and 24 boats, reports Xinhua news agency.



"We are working intensively with all our institutions in the areas hit by floods," the President said.