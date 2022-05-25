18 children killed in Texas school shooting, Biden rages

"As a nation, we have to ask: When in God's name we are going to stand up to the gun lobby. When in God's name we do (that) we all know in our gut needs to be done," US President Joe Biden in remarks to the nation from the White House. He learnt of the shooting on the flight back from Tokyo.



Biden said of the visit that he was struck by the fact none of these other nations experienced these shootings, with such frequency.



Biden went on to say, with frustration and anger: "Why? They have mental health problems. They have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost. But these kinds of mass shootings never happen, with the kind of frequency they happen in America. Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God's name is our backbone?"



Gun control laws introduced in Australia, whose Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among the leaders Biden met in Tokyo, after a 1996 massacre that left 36 people dead is now cited as the gold standard world over and has been used as a model. It has been discussed in the US as well.