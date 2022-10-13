18 flood survivors killed in bus fire in Pakistan

Some passengers even jumped out of the bus to escape the fire, police said.



According to the police, rescue work is underway, and firefighters have rushed to the scene to douse the flames, while the injured were shifted to a local hospital in Jamshoro and Nooribad.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent police of Jamshoro to ramp up rescue efforts.



Murad has demanded a report from officials on the incident.



Dadu district is among the worst flood-hit districts in Sindh province.



More than 1,700 people have been killed, 33 million displaced and a third of the country was submerged under water in the worst floods to hit Pakistan, brought about by unprecedented rains since mid-June.