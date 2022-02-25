18,000 weapons distributed to reservists in Kiev as men banned from leaving country

Some 18,000 guns with ammunition have been distributed to reservists in the Kyiv region alone since the Russian invasion began early Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities, CNN reported.



In a joint statement, defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Valeriy Zaluzhniy, chief of staff for the Armed Forces, said there were more arms coming.



"Soon we are to receive additional support with modern weapons and other resources from our partners," they said, CNN reported.