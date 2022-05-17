1st commercial flight takes off from Yemen's Houthi-held capital after 6 yrs

The internationally-recognised Yemeni government allowed passengers with Houthi-issued travel documents to board the flight on Monday, according to pro-government media reports.



Airport officials said several other flights from and to Sanaa have also been scheduled for the next two weeks.



UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg welcomes the successful operation of the flight, expressing his gratitude for Jordan's support.



"I would like to congratulate all Yemenis on this important and long-awaited step. I hope this gives some relief to the Yemenis who need to seek medical treatment abroad, pursue education and business opportunities, or reunite with loved ones," Grundberg said.



On August 9, 2016, the Saudi-led coalition imposed restrictions on Yemen's airspace, resulting in the closure of the Sanaa airport.



After that, only planes of the UN and other international organisations were allowed to enter the Sanaa airport which used to be the largest hub in the country for international travel.