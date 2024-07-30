2 children dead, 11 people injured in stabbings in northwest England: Police

Children ran screaming to escape a teenager’s savage knife attack that killed two of them and injured around 11 other people on Monday, 29 July, in north-west England town of Southport, the AP reported.

Armed personnel from the local Merseyside Police declared a “major incident” following multiple stabbings before arresting a man and seizing a knife, stressing that there was no wider threat to the public.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire, who is originally from Cardiff in Wales, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as a "horrendous" stabbing incident in the north-west England town of Southport.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight people with stab injuries, who have been taken to multiple hospitals including a children's hospital.

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport,” said Starmer in a post on social media.

“My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops,” he said.