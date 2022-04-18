2 dead, 8 injured at party shooting in US city Pittsburgh

"I've heard from a lot of people who are concerned," Walsh said. "Everybody goes downtown. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody has stood where this incident has occurred."



Over 22,000 people have died or been injured due to gun-related incidents in the United States this year, according to a database run by the non-profit research group Gun Violence Archive.



Many cities around the United States have been experiencing "a pretty significant increase in shootings and homicides," a trend that started in the spring of 2020, according to Christopher Herrmann, Assistant Professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, specialising in crime analysis.



Americans' concern about crime and violence has edged up in the past year, and for the first time since 2016, a majority of them -- 53 per cent -- said they were worried "a great deal" about crimes, according to the latest data from Gallup.