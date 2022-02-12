2 dead, 9 police officers injured in shooting in US Phoenix

The suspect was barricaded in the home for several hours. As police officers made their way into the home around 7 a.m. local time, they found the suspect dead inside, local TV channel ABC 15 reported.



The suspect and the woman are believed to be former boyfriend and girlfriend with a child in common, likely the baby involved in the incident. It is unclear at this time if the suspect died from self-inflicted wounds, and a motive in the shooting is not known, reported the news outlet, citing police source.



Phoenix police Chief called the incident "senseless" during the news conference.



"It doesn't need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again," said the police Chief.