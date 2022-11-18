2 Indian-origin community helpers in Australia win $672,805 mn grant

Before studying medicine, he was a space engineering intern at NASA and completed his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Wollongong.



"Current economic conditions are impacting everyone but are disproportionately impacting our First Nation people and disadvantaged communities across Australia. We know that climate change and environmental issues threaten our very existence; and the global pandemic has highlighted the fault lines in our society -- all very big issues," Nicola Stokes, General Manager of AMP Foundation, said.



"I am pleased to let you know that our 2022 Tomorrow Makers are not afraid of taking up challenges or tackling what are dubbed awicked problems', those social issues thought too difficult and complex to solve," she added.