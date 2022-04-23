2 killed, 7 wounded in attacks in Iraq

Two people were killed and seven others injured in two attacks in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a provincial security source said.



The attacks took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.



A roadside bomb went off near a civilian car in a village near the city of Khanaqin, nearly 165 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, leaving two people killed and three wounded, officer Alaa al-Saadi from Diyala's provincial police told Xinhua.