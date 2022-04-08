2 killed, 8 injured in shooting attack in Israel's Tel Aviv

Baruch Honig, a spokesman for the police commissioner, issued a description of the suspect based on CCTV footage, saying "he wore a black T-shirt, black shorts and had a blue backpack." No photo of the suspect has been released.



"Dead or alive, we will find him," Honig said.



The police initially said that there were possibly two people carrying out the attack, but later ruled that out, said Eshed.



Ronni Gamzu, director-general of the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, confirmed in a briefing that two people died in the hospital after being seriously wounded in the attack.



At least eight others were injured, four of whom were in serious condition, Gamzu said.