2 Pakistani journalists booked for inciting attacks on military installations on May 9

Pakistan police have booked two journalists on charges of sedition and terrorism for their alleged involvement in the violence that engulfed the country on May 9 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, a media report said on Thursday.

The Aabpara police station in Islamabad registered the case against anchormen Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada – and another individual - more than a month after the violence occured, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The case was registered against the complaint of an unnamed citizen and includes various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code along with sections of anti-terrorism laws. The FIR claimed that on May 9, the complainant was present at Melody Chowk, where an angry mob vandalised property, taking instructions from Shakir, Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain via video messages, the report said.