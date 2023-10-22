20 houses damaged in 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Nepal

A powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitude rocked Nepal's capital Kathmandu and damaged 20 houses on Sunday, spreading panic among people and bringing back the painful memories of 2015 when a devastating quake killed about 9,000 people.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with its epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 a.m.

The tremor was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Although no causality was reported, there were landslides in various parts of the district, according to media reports.

Twenty houses were damaged and 75 more have developed cracks at Kumaltari, Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality of Dhading due to the earthquake, the reports said.

Dhading was hit by another three tremors of over 4 in magnitude on Sunday afternoon.