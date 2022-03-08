20 killed as deadly floods continue to lash Australia

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said he was "incredibly sorry" for the handling of the disaster.



"I don't want anyone in our state to ever feel that they are isolated and abandoned," Perrottet said. "And it's very clear to me, over the course of this period, that's how many people felt."



Meanwhile, Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said the east coast could expect the torrential conditions to continue throughout Tuesday before the massive and intense low-pressure system over the region began to ease on Wednesday.



The forecast for the 24 hours up to Wednesday midnight, is for downpours of more than 100mm to hammer the NSW south coast, while other areas can expect between 25mm to 50mm.