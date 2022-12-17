20 killed in clashes in Yemen's Marib

"The clashes are still ongoing sporadically and there are mediation efforts conducted by local social figures to end the internal bloody conflict in Marib," he added.



Local residents said that units of the government forces backed by armoured vehicles were deployed heavily in Marib as the tribal fighters continued their escalation against the government despite the tribal mediation.



The country's government forces backed by Saudi Arabia control the strategic oil-rich province of Marib and frequently engage in fighting with the Houthi rebel militia in various areas near the city.



Yemen's civil war flared in late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control over much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognised government out of the capital Sanaa.