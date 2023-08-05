21 mn people in Afghanistan facing severe cuts in relief due to funding gaps: UN

The UN humanitarians have warned of critical aid funding gaps for more than 21 million people in Afghanistan, saying that some relief already has been trimmed.

With more than halfway through the year, the $3.2 billion appeal to aid almost half the population across Afghanistan is less than 25 per cent funded, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as saying in its latest situation update.

"We face critical funding gaps amounting to $1.3 billion, with many programs already ended or considerably scaled back due to insufficient resources and aid pipelines at risk of imminent rupture, including for food assistance," OCHA said.