216 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Condemning the march, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, said: "The settlers' invasion does not change the fact that it is Palestinian land and will remain so, and that this invasion, which comes by force of arms, does not create a right."



Abu Rudeineh held the Israeli government responsible for Israeli settlers' and soldiers' daily attacks on the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and rapid intervention to stop it.



Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, also a settler and leader of the extreme-right Jewish Power party, said the march that its aim was "to say that the nation of Israel is strong" and that "we are here and will remain here".