27 killed, 62 injured in suicide bombing at railway station in Pakistan

At least 27 people, including 14 security forces, were killed and 62 others injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing at a railway station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, officials said.

The explosion ripped through the railway station of the provincial capital Quetta as passengers gathered on the platform before the departure of the Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 am. There were around 100 people on the platform when the blast occurred.

"So far, we have received 27 bodies and at least 62 people are injured, with some in critical condition," said Dr Wasim Baig of the Quetta Trauma Centre.

Dr Arbab Kamran Kasi, Managing Director of the Trauma Centre, warned that the death toll may increase since several wounded individuals, aged 20 to 50, remain in critical condition.

Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said it was a suicide attack targeting security forces and civilians were also hit badly.

“There are around 14 members of the law enforcement agencies among the dead and dozens more among the wounded,” he said.

The suicide bomber had entered the station with luggage, Shafqaat said, adding that was difficult to stop a person coming with an intention to carry out a suicide attack.

Earlier, SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch had also said that initial findings point to a possible suicide bombing.