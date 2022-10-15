28 dead in Turkey mine explosion

At least 28 people were killed and several others remain trapped following an explosion at a coal mine in Turkey's Bartin province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed on Saturday.

The Minister confirmed the toll in a tweet and added that "everything necessary for the treatment of 11 patients, six in Istanbul and five in Bartin, is being done".

Dozens of miners have been trapped in the mine located in Amasra town since the explosion at around 6.15 p.m. on Friday evening, with nearly 150 personnel currently engaged in search and rescue operations.