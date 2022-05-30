29 killed, 38 missing in Iran building collapse

Twenty-nine people were killed and 38 others remain unaccounted for after a 10-storey commercial building collapsed in Iran's Abadan city, a top official said.



While visiting the collapse site, Sadeq Khalilian, Governor of Khuzestan province where Abadan is located, confirmed the death toll to reporters and added that victims were yet to be identified, reports Xinhua news agency.



He said search and rescue work was continuing to find the missing people, assuring that the operations will continue until every person is accounted for.