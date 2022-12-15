3 dead, dozens injured after tornadoes rip through Louisiana

Earlier on Wednesday, rescuers found the body of a 30-year-old woman under the debris one street away from her home destroyed by an EF-2 tornado hitting Keithville on Tuesday night, according to the Caddo Parish sheriff's office.



The body of her eight-year-old son was also found in the forest about a half mile away from their home.



More than 30,000 homes and businesses in the area were left without power Wednesday afternoon after another tornado battered the New Orleans metro area including Gretna and Arabi, which were hit by an EF-3 tornado in March.



At least five people were injured in New Iberia on Wednesday when a tornado touched down. A hospital and several homes were damaged with people trapped.