3 dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

"We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured," said the joint statement by Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.



The Field's opened in 2004 and is the second largest shopping mall in Denmark.



It has more than 140 shops and restaurants.



The last time Denmark witnessed a major terror incident was in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers were injured during an attack on a cultural centre and a synagogue in Copenhagen.



The gunman was later killed in a shootout with police.