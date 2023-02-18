3 killed, 10 wounded as terrorists storm Karachi police headquarters

At least three attackers were killed and 10 people wounded on Friday night when a group of terrorists opened fire at the headquarters of Karachi police in south Sindh province, officials said.



The attack happened at around 7:10 p.m. local time when eight to 10 terrorists opened fire and hurled hand grenades at the Karachi police chief's office near the Saddar area of Karachi, Deputy Inspector General of south zone Karachi Irfan Baloch told media.



He said four floors of the building had been cleared in the operation jointly launched by the Pakistan Army, paramilitary rangers and police, adding that during the clearance operation, a suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor, partially damaging the building, Xinhua news agency reported.