3 killed, 17 injured in Mariupol hospital bombing

Sergei Orlov, the Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, told the BBC that he was "absolutely sure they (Russians) know about this facility and this is their third hospital that they are destroying in this city".



He added that a 300-bed hospital dedicated to treating Covid patients had been destroyed by artillery shelling on Tuesday, along with a blood-collection centre in Mariupol.



"I'm absolutely sure (these are their) targets," Orlov added.



According to the World Health Organization, at least 18 different attacks on health facilities in Ukraine since the invasion began.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has termed Wednesday's attack on the maternity hospital as an act of "war crime".



In his nightly video, the President said that "everything that the invaders are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities already".