3 killed in attack on polio team in Pakistan

Two policemen and a polio worker were killed in an attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, as a nationwide drive to inoculate 12.6 million children against the virus is currently underway, sources said.



The polio team escorted by police was administering vaccines to children in North Waziristan district, where all of the country's 11 new cases of this year were found, when they came under attack, the sources told Xinhua news agency.



"Unknown gunmen opened fire at the polio team and fled the scene. A kid who was receiving drops also got injured in the attack," the sources said.