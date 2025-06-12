3 killed, scores injured as Russia targets Ukraine with new attacks

“Kharkiv is holding on. People are alive. And that is the most important thing,” Terekhov said.

The Russian military has launched waves of drones and missiles in recent days, with a record bombardment of almost 500 drones on Monday and a wave of 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on Tuesday. The recent escalation in aerial attacks has come alongside a renewed Russian battlefield push along eastern and northeastern parts of the more than 1,000-kilometre front line.

While Russian missile and drone barrage have struck regions all across Ukraine, regions along the front line have faced daily Russian attacks with short-range exploding drones and glide bombs.

Ukraine hit back with drone raids. Russia's defence ministry said that air defences downed 52 Ukrainian drones early Thursday, including 41 over the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said three people were injured by Ukrainian attacks on Thursday.

The attacks have continued despite discussions of a potential ceasefire in the war. During their 2 June talks in Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators traded memorandums containing sharply divergent conditions that both sides see as nonstarters, making any quick deal unlikely.

Speaking at a meeting of leaders of southeast European countries in Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union to toughen its latest package of sanctions against Russia. He argued that lowering the cap on the price of Russian oil from USD 60 to USD 45 as the bloc has proposed isn't enough.

“Real peace comes with a USD 30 cap -– that's the level that will truly change thinking in Moscow,” Zelenskyy said.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday on an unannounced visit, noting that the stepped-up Russian attacks on Ukraine send a message from Moscow that it has “no interest in a peaceful solution at present,” according to German news agency dpa.

Pistorius said his visit underlines that the new German government continues to stand by Ukraine.

“Of course this will also be about how the support of Germany and other Europeans will look in future – what we can do, for example, in the area of industrial cooperation, but also other support,” he said.