3 out of 4 workers globally not equipped with digital skills yet

Not many Gen Z respondents believe they have "advanced" digital skills in areas like coding (20 per cent), data encryption and cybersecurity (18 per cent) and AI (7 per cent), the findings showed.



When it comes to digital skills readiness and education, senior leadership and their workforce aren't on the same page.



A majority of senior leadership respondents (54 per cent) said they are prepared with the digital skills necessary now.



"However, less than half of managers and individual contributors agree, signalling a disconnect within organisations," the report mentioned.



It's a common assumption that developed countries and younger generations feel more prepared for the digital skills demanded by today's jobs.



"But these findings challenge those assumptions. In fact, many respondents say they feel unequipped and unprepared for some of the most important digital skills needed for the workplace," the report noted.



Younger generations have more confidence and ambition to learn skills they don't know as well.



Across the globe, 36 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials are "very actively" participating in learning and training, compared to only 22 per cent of Gen X and 15 per cent of Baby Boomers, said the report.