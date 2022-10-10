3 US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks

This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, for research on banks and financial crises.

The prize was announced on Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The committee said their work had shown in their research why avoiding bank collapses is vital.