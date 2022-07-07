300 inmates escape after armed attack on jail in Nigeria

"We understand they are Boko Haram terrorists and came specifically for their conspirators. Many of them are returned, some were retrieved from the bushes they were hiding. We have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 that got out of the jail," the official said.



All Boko Haram suspects, numbering about 64, were among inmates who escaped, Nigeria's defense minister Bashir Magashi said on Wednesday.



Magashi told reporters during a visit to the facility that although everything is under control now, the Nigerian government believed those responsible for the attack "belong to a particular group".



"Most likely, they are Boko Haram members because we have a sizeable number of Boko Haram suspects in detention, and presently we cannot locate any of them. I think they are about 64 in the prison and none of them is available now, they have all escaped," Magashi said.