31 killed, 169 injured in suicide attack at Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital

Among those killed was a cousin of Islamabad inspector general of police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while another relative of the police chief was injured, according to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police spokesperson Taqi Jawad.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the attacker opened fire before blowing himself up. Television footage from the scene showed bodies strewn across the mosque floor amid shattered glass and debris as police and Rescue 1122 personnel carried out emergency operations.

Hospitals across the capital were placed on high alert as the injured were rushed in for treatment. The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirmed receiving at least 18 bodies and more than 78 injured, while Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital treated four victims, one of whom later succumbed to injuries.

Army troops and Rangers cordoned off the area as security forces launched combing and search operations in and around the site.

The attack occurred during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day state visit, heightening security concerns in the capital.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas strongly condemned the attack. Zardari described the targeting of innocent worshippers as “a crime against humanity” and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Sharif directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice without delay.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the blast a “cowardly suicide attack on innocent worshippers during Friday prayers” and said targeting places of worship was a blatant violation of Islamic principles. “This barbarity will not intimidate us. Extremists will be brought to full account,” he said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged the involvement of India and Afghanistan in the attack, without providing evidence, claiming that the assailant had travelled to and from Afghanistan and pointing to what he described as emerging collusion. Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, however, said the attacker was not an Afghan national, though forensic analysis showed he had travelled to Afghanistan multiple times.