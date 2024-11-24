34 killed, 80 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

At least 34 people were killed and 80 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, media reported.

According to the official National News Agency (NNA) on Saturday, 24 people were killed, and 44 others were injured in eastern Lebanon. The casualties were reported in the towns of Bodai, Shmustar, Hafir, and Ras al-Ain, as well as the villages of Flaoui, Brital, Haour Taala, and the Bekaa Valley, all located within the Baalbek-Hermel governorate.

Meanwhile, 10 people were killed, and 36 others injured in southern Lebanon, most of whom were recorded in the cities and villages of Nabatieh governorate, while the other were recorded in the city of Tyre and Marjeyoun district in South governorate, the NNA said.