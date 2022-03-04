35 killed, over 80 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading Hospital, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn newspaper.



At least 80 people have been injured, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Bangash, the paper said.



Talking to the media, Peshawar SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed Khan said the explosion was a suicide blast.



There were two attackers but only one of them was a suicide bomber, he said.



An emergency has been enforced in the hospital and doctors on leave were called for duties.



Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical.



Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said.



The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.



President Arif Alvi condemned the blast and expressed grief over the precious lives lost.