35 Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

The storming in Nablus came just a few hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new right-wing government before Parliament for confidence.



Since March, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids against Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank, mainly the cities of Nablus and Jenin, following a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians that killed around 30 Israelis.



Figures from the Palestinian Authority said since January, more than 160 Palestinians including women and children have been killed by Israeli soldiers during raids on cities and towns in the West Bank.